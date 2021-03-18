Titans Signing CB Kevin Johnson One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are signing CB Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Johnson, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Wake Forest by the Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.04 million rookie contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option in 2018.

Johnson was owed $9.1 million under his fifth-year option, but the Texans made the decision to release him last year and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year, $3.5 million contract that can up worth up to $6 million through incentives last year.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 34 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, a recovery and three passes defended.