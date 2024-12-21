Titans Signing K Brayden Narveson To Two-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Titans are signing K Brayden Narveson to their active roster on Saturday. The team also elevated G Arlington Hambright and DE Khalid Duke from the practice squad.

Garafolo adds that the Titans are giving Narveson a two-year deal, which will keep him under contract with the team through 2025.

Incumbent Titans K Nick Folk is banged up and Narveson gives Tennessee some insurance if he’s not healthy enough to kick.

The rookie started his career with the Titans this summer before the Packers signed him away at the beginning of the season.

Narveson, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Packers.

However, Green Bay elected to waive him in October and he caught back on with the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2024, Narveson has appeared in six games for the Packers and made 12-17 field goal attempts (70.6 percent) and all 16 extra points.