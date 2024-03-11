Titans Signing LB Kenneth Murray Jr

Former Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Jr announced via his Instagram that he’s signing with the Titans.

According to Mike Garafolo, Murray receives a two-year contract worth $15.5 million and can max out at $18 million from the Titans.

Murray, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season, but they declined it.