Titans Signing S Amani Hooker To Three-Year Extension Worth Over $33M

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have agreed to a three-year extension with S Amani Hooker that is worth over $33 million.

Reports had said that the two sides were working on a new deal and it looks like they were able to get an agreement in place before the start of the regular season.

Hooker, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 this season.

Hooker is line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Hooker appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 62 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.