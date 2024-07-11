Titans Signing S Jamal Adams

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans have agreed to terms on a contract to sign S Jamal Adams on Thursday.

The Titans confirmed the news.

This reunites Adams and DC Dennard Wilson from his early days with the Jets. We listed Tennessee as one of the top potential landing spots for Adams this offseason.

Tennessee has two starters in Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden but the depth chart behind them is wide open and both are less entrenched than Tampa Bay’s starters. Adams could easily have a role as the third safety and has a path to earn more.

Adams could also potentially help the Titans at linebacker as well where the depth chart is wide open. Tennessee added Kenneth Murray as a free agent and used a fourth-round pick on Cedric Gray. Seventh-rounder James Williams was a college safety who seems likely to transition to linebacker in the mold of Jayron Kearse, and holdovers include former college free agents Jack Gibbens and Otis Reese.

Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March.

In 2023, Adams appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 tackles and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.