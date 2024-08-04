Titans Signing Veteran S Quandre Diggs

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans have agreed to terms with veteran S Quandre Diggs on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million for the 2023 season.

The veteran free agent market has once again been slow moving with several notable names available at this point including Diggs.

Interestingly enough, Diggs rejoins Jamal Adams in the Titans’ secondary after their time together with the Seahawks.

Diggs, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Seattle. Diggs was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 when the Seahawks released him during the offseason.

In 2023, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks, recording 95 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and five passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.