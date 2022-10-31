Titans Waive DB Ugo Amadi, Make Two Other PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived DB Ugo Amadi

The Titans also signed TE Antony Auclair to the practice squad and released S Steven Parker in a corresponding move. 

Amadi, 25, was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round out of Oregon in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.165 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022 under the proven performance escalator when he was traded to the Eagles. 

However, the Eagles traded him again shortly afterward to the Titans. 

In 2022, Amadi has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded five total tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply