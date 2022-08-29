Titans Waiving S Tyree Gillespie

According to Justin Melo, the Titans are waiving S Tyree Gillespie.

Tennessee traded a conditional late-round pick for Gillespie earlier this preseason but he didn’t stand out enough in the competition for depth at safety to make the team.

The Titans also traded for another safety with the Eagles, acquiring Ugo Amadi last week.

Per Melo, the Titans are also waiving OL Hayden Howerton.

Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.

In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.