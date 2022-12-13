Titans Worked Out 10 Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in 10 players for workouts on Tuesday including receivers Isaiah Coulter and Malik Taylor.

The full list of players includes:

Of this group, Tennessee signed Hogan, McCloud, and Ward to their practice squad.

Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

He later caught on with the Bears practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. Chicago waived in November and he quickly caught on with in November but was cut loose in recent weeks.

For his career, Coulter has appeared in four total games and is yet to record any statistics.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts but was released in September.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.