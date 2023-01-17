Todd Bowles: No Decision Yet On Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich’s Future

Per Greg Auman, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said no decision has been made about OC Byron Leftwich after a frustrating 2022 season, despite reports the Buccaneers are parting ways with him.

Reports from JoeBucsFan.com and Pewter Report after the wildcard loss to the Cowboys indicated this was in the works. Pewter Report says Tampa Bay mulled firing Leftwich during the season.

Although Leftwich was a hot head coaching candidate just a year ago, the Buccaneers’ offensive struggles despite having QB Tom Brady have caused his star to fall precipitously.

Leftwich, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Buccaneers and Leftwich as the news is available.