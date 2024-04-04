Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell Visiting Falcons

According to Jordan Schultz, Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons.

He’s viewed as a potential first-round prospect at cornerback and Atlanta has a big need at the position.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans CB Steven Nelson.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Mitchell, 22, was named second-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-MAC in both 2022 and 2023.

For his career, he appeared in 43 games for Toledo and recorded 93 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 45 passes defended.