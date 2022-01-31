Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Reports

On Monday, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addressed the reports that he’s set to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons on his “Let’s Go” podcast.

“It was a good week for me. I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady said, per Zack Cox. “I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another.”

Regarding the reports themselves, Brady said he understands the current media landscape and people wanting to get ahead of the news.

“There’s a good line that I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do,’‘ Brady said. “One thing I’ve learned about sports is you control what you can control and what you can’t, you leave to others. I know we’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often and I totally understand that. I understand that’s the environment we’re in. But I think for me, it’s literally day to day for me, trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.’’

As for when he plans to announce a decision, Brady said he’s still going through that process at this time.

“I’m still going through the process I said I was going through. I think when the time is right, I’ll be able to make a decision one way or the other,” Brady said, per Rick Stroud.

Brady was asked if these reports could motivate him to play another season

“My motivation for playing football is to win and be successful,” Brady responded, per Greg Auman.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.

