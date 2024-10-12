Tom Brady Expected To Be Approved As Raiders Minority Owner Next Week

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that NFL owners are expected to approve Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Raiders at Tuesday’s NFL fall owners’ meeting in Atlanta.

Schefter adds that the NFL finance committee has reviewed Brady’s bid and plans to bring the matter up for a vote.

Brady will need two-thirds approval (24 of 32 owners) for him to become a minority owner.

A source tells Schefter that the finance committee wouldn’t be bringing this up for a vote if they were not prepared to approve Brady’s bid.

In the end, Brady is expected to acquire a roughly 10 percent stake in the Raiders along with businessman Tom Wagner.

Raiders owner Mark Davis agreed to the sale back in May of last year, but the purchase required some adjustments including to the overall sale price.

Brady will be just the third former NFL player to become an NFL owner.

Brady, 47, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.