Tom Brady Leaning Towards Retiring?

Jason La Canfora reports that numerous sources close to Buccaneers QB Tom Brady are convinced that he is preparing to retire from the NFL and a formal announcement is expected shortly.

La Canfora says that several sources within Brady’s inner circle anticipate that he likely make an announcement about his future in the coming days. La Canfora explains that Brady would not want to upstage the players and teams in the Super Bowl, which is why an announcement could come this week.

“He is very respectful of the game, and has great respect for the Tampa organization and all they have done for him,” a source close to Brady tells La Canfora. “He understands the ramifications that this decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the playoffs. Whatever he decides, I’d expect he announces it soon.”

La Canfora adds that teammates and close associates believe Brady went into this postseason knowing it would be his last run, no matter the outcome.

Sources have told La Canfora that there’s a growing sense within the Buccaneers’ organization that they will end up in the market for a new quarterback this offseason.

With this in mind, La Canfora says Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski could opt to retire from the NFL.

La Canfora wouldn’t be surprised if the Buccaneers ended up losing some notable players this offseason such as veteran C Ryan Jensen.

Others have reported that Brady has not yet told the Buccaneers he plans to play in 2022 and his comments after their loss last week certainly left the door open to him calling it a career.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Brady appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 67.5 percent of his pass attempts for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brady as the news is available.