Tom Brady Officially Files Retirement Paperwork

Adam Schefter reports that Tom Brady officially filed the retirement paper with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday.

Schefter says that “this letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028.”

While that’s likely the case, Brady could still opt to return to the NFL if he had the urge to back with an NFL team. However, it appears as though Brady is fully committed to moving on.

Reports have said that Brady intends to join FOX as a broadcaster for the 2024 season. Brady signed a lucrative 10-year deal worth a reported $375 million to call games for FOX and be a “brand ambassador” when his playing days are done.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes, yards, attempts and completions.