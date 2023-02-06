Tom Brady To Delay Broadcast Job With FOX Until Fall 2024

In an interview with FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, Tom Brady said he’s delaying the start of his broadcast gig with FOX until fall in 2024, via Greg Auman.

That will give him more than a year off and means he won’t be calling games this upcoming season. Brady told Cowherd he wants to prioritize spending time with his family after a demanding NFL career, per Auman.

Brady signed a lucrative 10-year deal worth a reported $375 million to call games for FOX and be a “brand ambassador” when his playing days are done.

He announced his retirement last week but given how he unretired a year ago, there will be plenty of speculation about a return, especially now that he’s a little more available in 2023 than he would have otherwise been.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes, yards, attempts and completions.