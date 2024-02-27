Tom Telesco Dismisses Davante Adams Trade: ‘He’s A Raider’

Per Brian Costello, Raiders GM Tom Telesco was asked what his response would be if he was approached about a trade for WR Davante Adams by another general manager and replied: “He’s a Raider.”

Ian Rapoport reported recently that the Raiders were uninterested in trading Adams, despite recruitment attempts by Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.