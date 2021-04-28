Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.

According to the NFLPA: “They are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by 75+ NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include, among many others, adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products. For a seventh consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales, with $2.17 billion.”

Rank  Player Team
1. Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
4. Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins
5. Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
6. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals
7. Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks
8. George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 
9. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
10. Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys
11. Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders
12. Cam Newton New England Patriots
13. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys
14. Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
16. Baker Mayfield  Cleveland Browns
17. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
18. Julian Edelman New England Patriots
19. CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys
20. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers
21. T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints
23. Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons
24. Saquon Barkley New York Giants
25. Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers 
 
 
26. Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
27. DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks
28. Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns
29. Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 
30. Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers
31. Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals
32. Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams
33. Khalil Mack Chicago Bears
34. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
35. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36. Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns
37. Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints
38. Leighton Vander Esch Dallas Cowboys
39. Chase Young Washington Football Team
40. Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles
41. Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys
42. Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs
43. Deshaun Watson Houston Texans
44. Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders
45. Davante Adams Green Bay Packers
46. Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings
47. Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings
48. Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Todd Gurley Atlanta Falcons
50. Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills
 
 

