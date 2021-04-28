Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.
According to the NFLPA: “They are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by 75+ NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include, among many others, adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products. For a seventh consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales, with $2.17 billion.”
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1.
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3.
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|4.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami Dolphins
|5.
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|6.
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7.
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|8.
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|9.
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|10.
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|11.
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|12.
|Cam Newton
|New England Patriots
|13.
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|14.
|Rob Gronkowski
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|15.
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|16.
|Baker Mayfield
|Cleveland Browns
|17.
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|18.
|Julian Edelman
|New England Patriots
|19.
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|20.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21.
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|22.
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|23.
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|24.
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|25.
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|San Francisco 49ers
|26.
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|27.
|DK Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|28.
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|29.
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|30.
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|31.
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|32.
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|33.
|Khalil Mack
|Chicago Bears
|34.
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|35.
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|36.
|Odell Beckham Jr
|Cleveland Browns
|37.
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans Saints
|38.
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Dallas Cowboys
|39.
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|40.
|Carson Wentz
|Philadelphia Eagles
|41.
|Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|42.
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|43.
|Deshaun Watson
|Houston Texans
|44.
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|45.
|Davante Adams
|Green Bay Packers
|46.
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota Vikings
|47.
|Adam Thielen
|Minnesota Vikings
|48.
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|49.
|Todd Gurley
|Atlanta Falcons
|50.
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
