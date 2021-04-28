Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.

According to the NFLPA: “They are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by 75+ NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include, among many others, adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products. For a seventh consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales, with $2.17 billion.”

Rank Player Team 1. Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 4. Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 5. Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 6. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 7. Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 8. George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 9. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 10. Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 11. Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 12. Cam Newton New England Patriots 13. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 14. Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 16. Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns 17. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 18. Julian Edelman New England Patriots 19. CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 20. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers 21. T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 22. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 23. Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 24. Saquon Barkley New York Giants 25. Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers

26. Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 27. DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 28. Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 29. Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 30. Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 31. Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 32. Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 33. Khalil Mack Chicago Bears 34. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 35. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36. Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns 37. Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints 38. Leighton Vander Esch Dallas Cowboys 39. Chase Young Washington Football Team 40. Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles 41. Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys 42. Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs 43. Deshaun Watson Houston Texans 44. Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 45. Davante Adams Green Bay Packers 46. Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 47. Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings 48. Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 49. Todd Gurley Atlanta Falcons 50. Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills