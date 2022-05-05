The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

Rank Player Team 1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 5 Mac Jones New England Patriots 6 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 7 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 8 Justin Fields Chicago Bears 9 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 11 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 12 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 13 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 14 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 15 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 16 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 17 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 18 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 19 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 20 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 21 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 22 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 23 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 24 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 25 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders

26 Russell Wilson *Seattle Seahawks 27 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 28 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 29 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 30 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders 31 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns 32 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 33 Davante Adams *Green Bay Packers 34 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 36 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 37 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 38 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 39 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 40 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 41 Saquon Barkley New York Giants 42 Chase Young Washington Commanders 43 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers 44 Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers 45 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 46 Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 47 Amari Cooper *Dallas Cowboys 48 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 49 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 50 Zach Wilson New York Jets