Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team  
1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals
5 Mac Jones New England Patriots
6 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys
7 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers
8 Justin Fields Chicago Bears
9 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
11 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
12 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers
13 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys
14 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams
15 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns
16 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys
17 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals
18 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks
19 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
20 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
21 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
22 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers
23 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers
24 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals
25 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders

 

26 Russell Wilson *Seattle Seahawks
27 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints
28 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
29 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams
30 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders
31 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns
32 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars
33 Davante Adams *Green Bay Packers
34 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles
36 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles
37 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills
38 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
39 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins
40 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
41 Saquon Barkley New York Giants
42 Chase Young Washington Commanders
43 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers
44 Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers
45 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
46 Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers
47 Amari Cooper *Dallas Cowboys
48 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders
50 Zach Wilson New York Jets

