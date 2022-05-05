The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.
“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”
Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|Mac Jones
|New England Patriots
|6
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|8
|Justin Fields
|Chicago Bears
|9
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|10
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|12
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|14
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|15
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|16
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|DK Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|19
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|20
|Matthew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|21
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|22
|Najee Harris
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|23
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|24
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|25
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|26
|Russell Wilson
|*Seattle Seahawks
|27
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|28
|Micah Parsons
|Dallas Cowboys
|29
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|30
|Darren Waller
|Las Vegas Raiders
|31
|Baker Mayfield
|Cleveland Browns
|32
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|33
|Davante Adams
|*Green Bay Packers
|34
|Rob Gronkowski
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|35
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|Philadelphia Eagles
|37
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|38
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|39
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami Dolphins
|40
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|41
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|42
|Chase Young
|Washington Commanders
|43
|Deebo Samuel
|San Francisco 49ers
|44
|Trey Lance
|San Francisco 49ers
|45
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|46
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|47
|Amari Cooper
|*Dallas Cowboys
|48
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|49
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|50
|Zach Wilson
|New York Jets
