‘Toss Up’ Whether OL Teven Jenkins Is Back With Bears

Bears OL Teven Jenkins told reporters on Monday that it’s a “toss up” whether he’ll be back in Chicago next season, per Scott Bair.

Jenkins said his goal this year was to “leave no doubt” that he was deserving of an extension. However, he admitted that he didn’t live up to that.

Jenkins added that he can’t remember his last contract talks with the Bears.

Jenkins had his agent reached out to the Bears to broach the possibility of a contract extension last April, but nothing obviously came from it.

Jenkins, 26, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Bears, making 14 starts for them across the offensive line.