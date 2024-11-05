TRADE: Bengals Trading For Bears RB Khalil Herbert

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are trading for Bears RB Khalil Herbert.

Cincinnati is giving up a seventh-round pick in 2025 for Herbert, per Pelissero.

The Bengals are normally not active around the trade deadline but at 4-5 with lingering Super Bowl hopes, Cincinnati has decided to be aggressive to try and shore up remaining holes.

Veteran Bengals RB Zack Moss is out indefinitely with a neck injury, so Herbert adds some insurance to the backfield.

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021.

He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023. Herbert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Herbert has appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed eight times for 18 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for four yards.

We had him listed as a player to watch in our Updated 2024 NFL Midseason Trade Block.