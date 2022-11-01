TRADE: Broncos Trading For Jets DE Jacob Martin

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are trading for Jets DE Jacob Martin.

Rapoport says the Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth.

New York is absurdly deep on the edge of its defense, and trading Martin will free up snaps for other younger pass rushers. Denver meanwhile could use some help here after trading Bradley Chubb.

Martin, 26, was drafted in the sixth round by the Seahawks out of Temple in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal when he was traded to the Texans in 2019.

Martin became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a three-year deal worth about $13.5 million with the Jets. He’s due base salaries of $4.25 million and $3.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Martin has appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.