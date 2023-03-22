TRADE: Browns Trading For Jets WR Elijah Moore

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are trading for Jets WR Elijah Moore.
Ian Rapoport adds the Browns will send their second-round pick at No. 42 to the Jets for Moore and a third-round at pick No. 74.
This came together pretty quickly after the Jets signed another slot receiver, Mecole Hardman, to a one-year deal.
Moore had a rough 2022 season and was impacted by the Jets’ struggles on offense. He got so frustrated he requested a trade midseason but the Jets held onto him at the time.
As for the Browns, Moore should be a big upgrade as they potentially look at becoming more pass-heavy in 2023 with QB Deshaun Watson.
Moore, 22, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus.
In 2022, Moore appeared in 16 games for the Jets and caught 37 passes on 65 targets for 446 yards receiving and one touchdown.
