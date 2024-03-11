TRADE: Buccaneers Trading CB Carlton Davis To Lions

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are trading veteran CB Carlton Davis to the Lions.

According to Adam Schefter, here are the trade details:

Lions receive:

CB Carlton Davis

2024 6th-round pick

2025 6th-round pick

Buccaneers receive:

Lions 2024 third-round pick

Davis, 27, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis appeared to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles two interceptions and nine pass defenses.