TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Jets WR Mecole Hardman

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are trading WR Mecole Hardman to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks.

Last week, Hardman was reportedly put on the trade block after failing to secure a role in New York. They signed Hardman this offseason to provide a speed element to their offense from the slot as a deep threat and schemed-touch player.

This sends Hardman back to his original team in Kansas City, which drafted him out of Georgia.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Hardman has appeared in five games for the Jets and caught his only target for six yards.