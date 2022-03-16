TRADE: Colts Acquiring Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue In Exchange For CB Rock Ya-Sin

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

Rapoport adds the deal is expected to include Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin going back to Las Vegas. Albert Breer says Ya-Sin is the only other piece in the deal.

This makes a lot of sense, as the Raiders just made a big-time addition to their pass rush by agreeing to terms moments ago with OLB Chandler Jones.

According to Over The Cap, the trade frees up $7 million in cap space for the Raiders and leaves behind $8 million of dead money. The Colts will take on $13 million for Ngakoue in 2013.

Ngakoue, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him last year.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders last March. He’s set to make a base salary of $5 million in 2022.

In 2021, Ngakoue appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

Ya-Sin, 25, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College.

Ya-Sin is entering the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ya-Sin appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 31 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 28 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.