Trade Details: Bills Trade Up To Select Florida CB Kaiir Elam

The Bills agreed to a trade with the Ravens to move up and select Florida CB Kaiir Elam in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Bills get:

No. 23 (Kaiir Elam)

Ravens get:

No. 25

No. 130 (fourth round)

Elam, 20, was a four-star recruit who played for three years at the University of Florida. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and was first-team All-SEC in 2020.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,690,802 contract that includes a $7,136,947. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In three years at Florida, Elam played in 35 games with 27 starts and recorded 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.