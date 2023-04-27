Trade Details: Cardinals Trade Up To Select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals have traded with the 12th, 81st and 168th picks in the 2023 draft to the Lions for Paris Johnson and the 81st overall pick.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Cardinals get:

No. 6 (Paris Johnson)

No. 81 (third-round)

Lions get:

No. 12 (first-round)

No. 34 (second-round)

No. 168 (fifth-round)

Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 12 overall prospect and his No. 1 tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Vikings RT Brian O’Neill.

During his three-year college career, Johnson appeared in 31 games and made 26 starts, 13 at right guard and 13 at left tackle.