Trade Details: Chiefs Trade Up To Select CB Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs agreed to a trade with the Patriots to move up and select Washington CB Trent McDuffie.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Chiefs get:

No. 21 (Trent McDuffie)

Patriots get:

No. 29

No. 94 (third round)

No 121 (fourth round)

McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and was named All-Pac12 second-team in 2020.

Lance Zierlein compares him to CB Jaire Alexander.

During his three-year college career, McDuffie appeared in 28 games and made 26 starts, recording 94 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.