Trade Details: Texans Move Up To Select Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans have traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Alabama LB Will Anderson, Jr.
Here’s the trade breakdown:
Cardinals get:
- No. 12 (first round)
- No. 33 (second round)
- 2024 first-round pick
- 2024 third-round pick
Texans get:
- No. 3 (Will Anderson, Jr.)
- No 105 (fourth-round)
Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Anderson rated as his No. 1 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.
During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.
