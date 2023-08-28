TRADE: Dolphins Trading OL Dan Feeney To Bears

The Chicago Bears are acquiring OL Dan Feeney in a trade from the Dolphins, according to Jason Sarney.

The Dolphins will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Bears in return for Feeney.

Feeney was no longer in the running for a starting spot on the team’s offensive line and is due $3.1 million guaranteed this season.

Feeney, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021.

He re-signed on another one-year deal in New York for the 2022 season.

He became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason and opted to sign with Miami on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Feeney appeared in 17 games for the Jets and made two starts.