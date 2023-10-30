TRADE: Eagles Trading DL Kentavius Street To Falcons

By
Nate Bouda
-

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Eagles are trading DL Kentavius Street to the Falcons as part of a draft pick swap. 

The Eagles receive a 2024 conditional sixth-round pick for Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick. 

The Eagles have already confirmed the news:

This comes shortly after the news that Falcons DL Grady Jarrett is out for the season with a torn ACL. 

Street, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract last year. 

In 2023, Street appeared in all eight games for the Eagles and recorded four tackles and no sacks.

