TRADE: Giants Trade WR Kadarius Toney To Chiefs

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have agreed to trade former first-round WR Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs.

Kansas City will send a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to New York for Toney. Matt Verderame adds it’s the Chiefs’ compensatory third-round pick they are projected to receiver in 2023. If Kansas City doesn’t get that pick, it will be their 2023 fourth, per Albert Breer.

Toney clearly has talent but his career with the Giants has not gotten off the ground to this point for a multitude of issues. He’s barely played or practiced this season with a lingering hamstring injury and the new regime of GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll had no allegiances to him.

The Giants clearly decided to cut bait and get what they could, while the Chiefs are gambling that the immensely-talented Toney can put it together in their explosive offense.

Toney, 23, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that includes a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Chiefs will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Toney appeared in 10 games and recorded 39 receptions for 420 yards (10.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.