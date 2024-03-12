Trade Market For Justin Fields “Evolving”

According to Jeff Howe, Bears QB Justin Fields remains a trade candidate but the market for him is “evolving.”

Teams like the Steelers, Falcons, Vikings and Raiders all made moves to secure starting options in 2024. Pittsburgh signed QB Russell Wilson to compete with former first-round QB Kenny Pickett, Atlanta lured veteran QB Kirk Cousins from Minnesota, which turned around and signed QB Sam Darnold as a bridge option to replace him.

Las Vegas kicked the tires on Fields before signing QB Gardner Minshew to be their bridge starter in 2024.

All these teams were speculated as potential landing spots in a trade with the Bears for Fields. Barring some kind of surprise or injury, all four teams are probably now off the board.

Other teams are now starting to make moves to secure their backup options at the position. Despite Fields’ pedigree as a former first-round pick, this might be where the NFL slots him in the pecking order.

The Bears have had tepid interest in Fields, at least at their asking price, and reports have indicated Chicago could end up waiting longer than expected to offload him.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Fields appeared in 13 games for the Bears and completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Fields as the news is available.