Trade Market For Kyler Murray Could Be Limited

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the trade market for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this offseason could be hampered by Murray’s significant guaranteed salary.

Murray has $36.8 million in guarantees for 2026 already and earns another $19.5 million in 2027 guarantees in March. Arizona can cut Murray to avoid the latter but it would trigger an overall dead money charge of $57 million.

A trade is much more preferable as an outcome but Robinson points out the Cardinals will have to find another team willing to take on that money. In discussions with league executives, it appears like there will be some trepidation about that, per Robinson. He adds there are also still questions about Murray’s leadership and work ethic in the eyes of many decision makers around the league

However, Robinson adds the Cardinals could strengthen the market for Murray by being willing to eat some of the cash in a deal. Additionally, one AFC GM said Murray’s talent will distinguish him from all the other options for quarterback-needy teams this offseason.

“He still has the elite athletic profile,” the GM told Robinson. “When you start comparing him to some of the other guys that might be available, his good is still on a totally different level.”

That GM added he thought the Cardinals could get a third-round pick for Murray. The other sources Robinson polled estimated it would be a fourth-round pick or less, depending on how much salary the Cardinals would shoulder in a trade.

It continues to look like there’s a strong possibility that the former No. 1 pick has played his last snap in Arizona.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named veteran Jacoby Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve.

The Cardinals said this past week that Murray would not be returning from IR after his foot didn’t respond to rehab as expected.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.