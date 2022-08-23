TRADE: Packers Trade OL Cole Van Lanen To Jaguars

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen to the Jaguars.

Demovsky adds it’s for an undisclosed draft pick at this point.

Offensive linemen are prized commodities this time of year, so the Packers evidently feel good enough about their depth to let Van Lanen go.

Van Lanen, 24, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal that includes a $153,685 signing bonus.

He appeared in one game for the Packers in 2021 with no starts.

During his five-year college career, Van Lanen appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts at left tackle.