TRADE: Patriots Trade 5th-Rd Pick To Texans For 6th- & 7th-Rd Picks

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots have traded their 2022 fifth-round pick to the Texans for their 2022 sixth- and seventh-round picks on Monday.

Here are the trade details:

Texans receive: fifth round (170)

Patriots receive: sixth round (183) and seventh round (245)

The Texans had three sixth-round picks to work with, so it appears as though they wanted to consolidate some late-round selections for a higher pick.

Teams are already preparing for this week’s draft, but it’s rare to see late-round picks traded this far in advance of the draft.

There are obvious ties between the two teams, given that Texans GM Nick Caserio worked several years as the Patriots’ main personnel executive, so I’m sure this was a fairly easy deal for the two parties to get worked out.