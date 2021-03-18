TRADE: Patriots Trade TE Ryan Izzo To Texas For 2022 7th

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots and Texans have agreed to a trade that will send TE Ryan Izzo to Houston.

In exchange, New England will receive a seventh-round pick in 2022.

The Patriots have dramatically upgraded at tight end in recent days while the Texans just cut veteran starter Darren Fells, so this move makes sense for both sides.

Izzo, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Patriots out of Florida State in 2018. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards and no touchdowns.