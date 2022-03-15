TRADE: Patriots Trading OL Shaq Mason To Buccaneers

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots are trading veteran OL Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are parting with a fifth-rounder for Mason.

Mike Garafolo adds that the Buccaneers will assume the final two years of Mason’s deal at $16 million total.

The Buccaneers had a hole to fill at guard with the retirement of Ali Marpet this offseason and Mason should be able to solidify this spot.

Mason, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. However, the Patriots restructured Mason’s deal back in 2019 in order to gain more cap space.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Mason will free up $7,007,353 of available cap space while creating $3,150,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Mason appeared in and started in 15 games for the Patriots at right guard.