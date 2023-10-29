Trade Rumors: Brian Burns, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Falcons could be buyers at this year’s trade deadline, even though they have limited cap space of around $6 million to work with this year.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Falcons “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.
Panthers
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Panthers have been unwilling to trade DE Brian Burns up to this point.
- Jones mentions that S Jeremy Chinn was the most likely player to be traded before his quad injury.
- The Panthers reportedly have CB Donte Jackson and WR Terrace Marshall Jr on the trade block.
- Panthers HC Frank Reich notes that Burns could have a chance to play in Week 8 due to an elbow injury and his absence is not trade-related. (David Newton)
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Panthers are not actively shopping DE Brian Burns in trade talks are are instead planning to keep him.
- According to NFL Network, the Panthers have received trade calls regarding CB Donte Jackson and WR Terrance Marshall.
- Carolina has reportedly shown no interest in trading away DE Brian Burns or DL Derrick Brown, who are both considered building blocks for the team.
Saints
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports mentions that the Saints could be in the trade market in the coming days to “keep pace.”
