Trade Rumors: Broncos, Browns, Ravens

Broncos
- According to NFL Media, other teams believe if the Broncos trade someone ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, it will be OLB Bradley Chubb with the return a first-round pick or equivalent value, plus more.
- However, the report adds the Broncos aren’t inclined to move Chubb unless they get a perfect offer. The same goes for WR Jerry Jeudy and WR KJ Hamler, who the team wants to keep to help get QB Russell Wilson back on track.
- Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, who was a healthy scratch again in Week 8, is available though and Denver’s asking price isn’t substantial.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms the Broncos don’t plan to trade Jeudy or Hamler because they want to lean on them to help revive the offense. However, Schefter doesn’t rule out either being traded if the Broncos get a strong offer.
Browns
- FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer mentions Browns CB Greedy Williams as a name to watch ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Ravens
- According to NFL Media, the Ravens are usually active around the trade deadline and could look for help at running back, edge rusher and linebacker.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes if the asking price is viewed as reasonable by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, the Ravens could be players for either Texans WR Brandin Cooks or Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
- If the Bears are in the mood to trade away more assets, Zrebiec thinks the Ravens would be interested in RB David Montgomery and LB Roquan Smith. Montgomery is in a contract year and Baltimore could use the depth at running back with their injuries. Smith is a high-level linebacker and Baltimore has placed a high value on that position in the past.
- Panthers LB Shaq Thompson has been rumored to be available and he’d be an upgrade for the Ravens, but Zrebiec thinks his 2023 base salary would be too rich for the Ravens, although it’s not guaranteed.
- Zrebiec is also doubtful the Ravens can get involved in the market for big-time pass rushers like Panthers DE Brian Burns and Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb, as they’ve dedicated a fair amount of draft picks to the position already.
- Guys like Texans DE Jerry Hughes, Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, Texans LB Christian Kirksey, Patriots WR Nelson Agholor and Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne are all available, per Zrebiec, but he’s not sure the juice would be worth the squeeze in terms of what Baltimore would have to give up versus what they’d get back.
