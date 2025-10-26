Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Maxx Crosby, Ravens

Broncos

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Broncos are monitoring the market for a tight end.

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis is clearly getting tired about being asked if the team is willing to trade star DE Maxx Crosby.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it,” Davis said at the League Meeting in New York, via NFL.com. “It’s really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer’s going to stay the same. I don’t know why anybody would think I’d change my mind or the organization would.”

“Everybody wants to have your great players,” Davis added. “It starts there, it doesn’t start with us.”

Bengals

Bengals LB Logan Wilson made headlines with his recent trade request. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said he’s spoken to Wilson and understands the linebacker is frustrated with his role: “Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best we can… I know he’s frustrated with the role, but he’s handled it really well. He’s done a great job with the young linebackers.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

made headlines with his recent trade request. Cincinnati HC said he’s spoken to Wilson and understands the linebacker is frustrated with his role: “Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best we can… I know he’s frustrated with the role, but he’s handled it really well. He’s done a great job with the young linebackers.” (Paul Dehner Jr.) Taylor elaborated that they feel like they have a lot of upside with rookie LB Barrett Carter: “More about Barrett than it was about Logan. I see a very high ceiling in Barrett. I see qualities in him I wanted to see more of. The only way to do that is expand the role.”

Ravens

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Ravens are making calls regarding a trade for a cornerback.