TRADE: Seahawks Trading C Nick Harris To Browns

Jonathan Jones reports that the Seahawks are trading C Nick Harris back to his original team, the Browns.

Seattle is sending Harris and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

This move does not come as a surprise for the Browns, as they lost their backup C Luke Wypler to a broken ankle in the preseason opener against the Packers.

Harris, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 before he was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650 and was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.51 million deal with the Seahawks, which also includes incentives and a maximum value of $3.26 million.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 17 games for the Browns, making two starts at center.