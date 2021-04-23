Trade Talks For Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr ‘Heating Up’

Josina Anderson is reporting that the trade talks involving Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr are “heating up” as we draw close to the draft.

Brown and his agent received permission to seek out a trade a while ago. However, there hasn’t been a lot of reported interest since then.

There are some mitigating factors such as a deep offensive tackle draft and the fact that any team trading for Brown would have to turn around and sign him to a long-term deal.

Six teams have reportedly shown interest in Brown but nothing has materialized on a deal so far.

Some of the team listed as potential options for Brown include the Bears, Colts, Chiefs, Vikings and Chargers. The Ravens are expecting a significant return for Brown, including a first-round pick.

Brown has made it clear that he believes he’s a left tackle, which happens to be a position he won’t be able to play with the Ravens locking up Ronnie Stanley long-term.

Brown is playing out the final year of his rookie deal and set to make $3.384 million in 2021.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 25 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We will have more news on Brown and the Ravens as it becomes available.