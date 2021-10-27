TRADE: Texans Trading RB Mark Ingram To Saints

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading veteran RB Mark Ingram to the Saints on Wednesday.

The Saints could use a veteran running back to round of their unit and Ingram is obviously very familiar with New Orleans.

Tom Pelissero adds that the details of this trade are still being worked out, but the expectation is that there will be late-round picks included in the agreement.

Reports from earlier mentioned that the Texans were looking to trade one of their veteran running backs including Ingram, David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay before the upcoming deadline.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram was in the second year of his three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021 when the Ravens released him in January. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Texans worth up to $3 million.

In 2021, Ingram has appeared in seven games for the Texans and rushed for 294 yards on 92 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 24 yards receiving and one touchdown.