Trey Hendrickson Says He’s Not Playing On Current Contract

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson issued a statement to ESPN yesterday ranting about the lack of communication from the team regarding his contract negotiations.

Per The Growler, Hendrickson cited the influence of being around players like Texans DE Danielle Hunter and Browns DE Myles Garrett, who were rewarded by their franchises for consistent production.

Hendrickson also revealed Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor sent him a text to inform him he would be fined if he didn’t show up to mandatory minicamp next month.

“A little bit transpired between me and Zac. We’ve tried to keep it as least amount personal as possible, but at some point in this process, it becomes personal. Being sent, 30 days before mandatory camp, that if I don’t show up, I would be fined, alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame. And with the lack of communication post-draft, made it evidently clear for my party…. that I had to inform that this might not work out. And that’s unfortunate. I don’t think it was necessary. I think we all should have hoped for the best until proven otherwise. But thought that other things have transpired. Like the importance of me being here in OTAs doesn’t seem to be respected. But that was disappointing. I think that’s the word of the offseason.”

Regarding the issues with negotiations, Hendrickson said the Bengals are looking for a short-term deal. He isn’t looking to continue to play on one-year deals and negotiate something new every offseason and wants the certainty of a long-term contract.

“We’re just not seeing eye to eye on the structure. It seems that a shorter deal is something that they are pushing pretty hard. That puts us in the same place I was in 2022, where I have to re-negotiate the next year, because if goals are the same and playing at a better level than I did last year, then next year we’re just kicking the can down the road. So it’s something where I think both parties should understand that a long-term contract with guarantees that know that I can continue to play at the level I have been, is a mutual respect where, that’s where my values lie and it also allows me to stop having to negotiate every offseason about something that has been almost four years of doing.”

Hendrickson was asked if he wants to remain in Cincinnati and gave a lengthy response about how the discussions have become personal due to the lack of communication.

“That’s a tough question, too, because you try not to let the business become personal. I think over the last week or so, it’s become personal, unfortunately. When there’s a lack of communication in any relationship… lack of communication leads to animosity. And that leaves my narrative only to me with no clear direction. So the lack of direction, the lack of communication, is leading to things that are allowing me to think about what’s going to happen more than how great they have treated me over the last four years.”

Finally, Hendrickson said he feels “provoked” after his silence hasn’t led to anything but wrong narratives about the situation.

“These things are provoked. I would love to say to sit quiet is a good strategy. It’s clearly not. Players have done it all over the league, including Ja’Marr.”

Previous reports had the Bengals’ best offer at around $28 million per year, while the market rate for edge rushers of his caliber is closer to $34 million annually. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in OTAs without a new deal, but he implied that sitting out offseason workouts is on the table.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.