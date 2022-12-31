Trey Lance Underwent Second Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For 2023 Season

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers QB Trey Lance underwent a second surgery on his surgically repaired ankle Friday.

According to Rapoport, the procedure “went well” and Lance is “back on the road to recovery.”

Lance is expected to remain on crutches for another two weeks, but the good news is that he should still be ready in time for the 2023 regular season.

The 49ers issued the following statement regarding Lance’s latest surgery:

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday. The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September.

“Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.

“Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs.”

Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.