Tua Tagovailoa On Trade Speculation: “I Can’t Control Things That I Can’t Control”

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was asked if he was still going to be with Miami in August. Tagovailoa’s response was less than reassuring.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure. I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard,” Tagovailoa said via Josh Tolentino.

Tagovailoa is referring to trade speculation that has consistently linked the Dolphins as one of the prime landing spots for Texans QB Deshaun Watson should he be traded.

Despite being drafted in the first round just last April, an admittedly “below average” rookie season by Tagovailoa’s own estimation, per Joe Schad, has opened the door to a lot of speculation regarding how Miami will proceed at quarterback.

Miami is set to have the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft thanks to a trade with the Texans. Given Tagovailoa’s inconsistency and benching, some have speculated a quarterback is on the table for the Dolphins.

However, Dolphins GM Chris Grier went out of his way to twice commit to Tagovailoa earlier this offseason, saying the second time: “I want to be clear. Tua is our starter. We’re very happy with his development so far.”

Tagovailoa appears to have less confidence, however, and that’s worth monitoring for the rest of this offseason.

Tagovailoa, 22, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that includes a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Tagovailoa appeared in 10 games and completed 64.1 of his passing attempts for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.