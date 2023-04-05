Tyreek Hill Says He Plans To Retire After Finishing Out Deal With Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said in an interview with Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Deiter that he plans on retiring after finishing out his current contract.

“I’m going for 10, man,” Hill said, via FanNation.com. “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.

“So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month (Soul Runner Gaming). I’m gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes.I just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Hill’s current deal runs through the 2025 season, which means he would be 32 years old if he retired at that point.

Hill, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.