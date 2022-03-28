UNC QB Sam Howell To Visit With Panthers

According to Ellis Williams, the Panthers plan to host North Carolina QB Sam Howell for a top 30 visit.

The Panthers obviously need a quarterback and have been doing a lot of work on all of the top prospects this offseason.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Howell, 21, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season. He is still seen as a potential first-round pick even after a rocky season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 37 overall prospect.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.